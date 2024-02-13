Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Wrong to put Annadata in jail': Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP snubs Centre, backs farmers

    Security measures in Delhi were significantly heightened, with the implementation of multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls at border points.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support for the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers, asserting that it is wrong to put 'Annadata' (food providers) in jail. This stance from the AAP surfaced as the party rejected the central government's proposal to transform Delhi's Bawana Stadium into a temporary jail for detained protesters.

    In response to the Centre's request to convert Bawana Stadium into a temporary jail for the farmers participating in the march on February 13, the AAP categorically rejected the proposal. The party emphasized the legitimacy of the farmers' demands and reiterated that peaceful demonstrations are a constitutional right for every citizen.

    The AAP also said highlighted the crucial role farmers play as the sustenance providers for the nation, deeming it inappropriate to jail those who contribute significantly to the country's food supply.

    Meanwhile, security measures in Delhi were significantly heightened, with the implementation of multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls at border points. These measures were implemented to thwart the 'Delhi Chalo' march of farmers attempting to enter the national capital today. The increased security measures came in the aftermath of inconclusive talks between farm leaders and the Centre.

    Police and paramilitary personnel, equipped in anti-riot gear, were deployed in substantial numbers at the three key border points—Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur. Additionally, makeshift jails were strategically set up at specific locations in anticipation of the farmers' march, reflecting the government's proactive approach to managing the situation.

