Excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia; check details

After his arrest by the CBI, Sisodia came into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which initiated a money-laundering case arising from the CBI's FIR. This occurred after questioning him in Tihar jail.

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 30) rejected the bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia has been in custody since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, accused of involvement in the said 'scam.'

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which heard the bail pleas, directed that the trial procedure in the case should be concluded within six to eight months. The apex court also mentioned that if the trial progresses at a slower pace, Sisodia has the option to reapply for bail at a later stage.

Earlier, the top court cautioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that it would be challenging to establish a money-laundering case against Sisodia if the alleged bribe paid to manipulate the now-defunct Delhi excise policy is not deemed part of the predicate offense. The court emphasized that the case cannot be built on assumptions, and any protection under the law should be granted accordingly.

Previously, the high court had denied bail to the AAP leader in the money-laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, citing the 'serious nature' of the charges against him.

On May 30, the Supreme Court had also refused his bail plea, highlighting his 'high-profile' status as the former deputy chief minister and excise minister, with the potential to influence witnesses.