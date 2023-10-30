Andhra Pradesh train accident: 'Human error' emerges as possible cause; What we know so far

Two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district at 7 pm on Sunday. The Palasa passenger train struck the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

Months after the tragic Balasore train accident in June 2023 in Odisha, another major train collision happened in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (29 October). Around 7 pm, a tragic accident occurred on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in 13 fatalities and roughly 50 injuries, according to officials.

Two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district at 7 pm on Sunday. The Palasa passenger train struck the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M Deepika said that 13 people have died so far, with seven already identified, and the process to identify bodies is ongoing.

As of now, no official statements have been made regarding the cause of the collision. However, according to various reports, "human error" is believed to be behind the tragedy. Sources cited in the report suggest that the accident may have resulted from human error and overshooting of the signal by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train.

It's important to note that in June of this year, the country witnessed one of the worst railway accidents involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train. This incident resulted in the loss of at least 295 lives, with 176 individuals sustaining grievous injuries, 451 suffering simple injuries, and 180 receiving First Aid Treatment.

In response to the Andhra Pradesh train accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured from the state. He also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured from other states.