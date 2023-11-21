Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala’s Thrissur; arrested

    A former student of Thrissur's Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School identified as Jagan opened fire on Tuesday morning. He was taken into police custody.

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Thrissur: A disturbing event occurred at a school here on Tuesday morning when a former student threatened staff and children with an air pistol. The incident took place at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School.  As per the CCTV footage, the guy pulls out a pistol while seated in a chair in the staff office. Jagan, a former student from Mulayam, came to the school with a gun. He was taken into police custody. The incident reportedly took place at 10.45 am.

    Teachers said that the young man, who entered the staff room and threatened the teachers, entered the classroom and shot three times upwards. He was caught by the locals while trying to flee and handed over to the police. Thrissur East Police took the accused into custody. The police said that the youth was a drug addict.

    After going into the school's office and grabbing a chair, Jagan removed the air gun from his pants pocket. He then showed the gun to the staff members who were there. Jagan entered a classroom amid the chaos and fired three shots upward.

    The Thrissur East Police Station is now questioning Jagan. ACP from the Thrissur City Crime branch and others are questioning him.

    According to the latest reports, the youth purchased the baby air pistol 177 from Trichur Gun Bazaar in Ariyangadi on September 28. He used to collect money often from his father. The baby air pistol costs Rs 1500.

    The shop owner Ranjith who sold the gun told Asianet News that the gun was sold in September and the gun was legally sold to him. The owner also collected his ID Card. 

    Jagan was booked for forcible entry and creating a ruckus. He will be produced before the Magistrate. A report will also be submitted in the court seeking to admit him to the hospital due to mental challenges. The Minister of Public Education and Employment Department V Sivankutty directed Director of Public Education Shanavas SIAS to investigate the incident and submit an urgent report.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
