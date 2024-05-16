Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘10kg free ration if INDI alliance comes to power’: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge pledges to double free ration to 10 kg if INDI alliance wins, criticizing BJP's 5 kg allocation. Priyanka Gandhi emphasizes job creation over ration, while Akhilesh Yadav focuses on improving ration quality. BJP vows to continue the 5 kg ration until 2029. Political discourse intensifies as voters evaluate the impact on livelihoods and welfare.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 16, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has pledged to double the amount of free ration provided to the needy to 10 kg if the INDI alliance assumes power, asserting this initiative as a key focus in their campaign.

    In a recent joint press conference with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Kharge highlighted the commitment of the Congress to enhance welfare measures for the impoverished populace. He criticized the BJP for its current allocation of 5 kg of free ration, labelling it insufficient.

    'Highly undesirable': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter on voter turnout draws ECI ire

    Kharge emphasized that Congress, with its historical enactment of the Food Security Act, has a proven track record in prioritizing the welfare of the underprivileged. He assured the public that this increase in free ration has already been implemented in Congress-governed states such as Telangana and Karnataka.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed the importance of job creation for the youth, criticizing the Modi government's reliance solely on free ration distribution as inadequate for addressing systemic issues.

    Contrary to the Congress's stance, Yadav asserted that the INDI alliance would focus on enhancing the quality of ration provided to the impoverished communities. However, Gandhi reiterated the need for prioritizing job opportunities over free ration, echoing the sentiment shared by many.

    Congress chief Kharge seeks PM Modi's appointment to 'convince him' about his party's election manifesto

    The BJP, on the other hand, has pledged to continue its current scheme of providing 5 kg of free ration until 2029, as outlined in its latest manifesto.

    As the election fervour intensifies, the promise of increased free ration by the INDI alliance, coupled with the Congress's emphasis on job creation, adds layers to the ongoing political discourse, leaving voters to weigh their options based on their perceived impact on their livelihoods and welfare.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
