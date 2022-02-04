Haryana Govt moves Supreme Court against HC stay on 75% quota for locals in private jobs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a stay on the implementation of domicile reservation in private jobs in Haryana.

The Haryana High Court has moved to Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's stay on the 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the state's residents. On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear the petition.

A bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions on behalf of the state government and agreed to list the state government's appeal based on the high court's order. Mehta said the HC hardly heard them for 90 seconds before putting a stay on the government policy. In his plea, he said the lawyer representing the state in the high court was not heard.

The Haryana government requested the apex court to lift the stay, citing the decision as unsustainable and contrary to natural justice.

Previously, the state government ordered that 75% of private jobs in the state be reserved for Haryana residents. The Haryana Industries Association, Faridabad Industrial Association, and others filed an appeal with the High Court for the same. They explained to the high court that people are chosen in the private sector based on their qualifications and skills. The petition asked how the industry progress if the employers lose their right to select the employees.

On January 15, 2022, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, came into effect. The act applied to jobs with a maximum monthly gross salary or wage of Rs 30,000.

It applied to private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms in Haryana following the state government notification.

Earlier this month, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala stated that the quota would provide new opportunities for thousands of young people. He called it a "historic day" for Haryana's youth, saying that the state's labour department has developed a dedicated platform where businesses in the state must reflect the number of vacancies, which will be regularly monitored by the government.