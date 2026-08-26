A Reddit post showing seemingly mundane WhatsApp exchanges between an employee and his “normal” boss has gone viral, offering a refreshing break from the endless stream of toxic workplace stories that frequently dominate social media.

An employee has shared screenshots of conversations with his “normal” boss, offering a glimpse of what healthy workplace communication can actually look like. The employee took to the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit with a post titled “One from the manager’s side”, sharing screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between him and colleagues.

Explaining why he decided to post what he described as “boring” exchanges, the employee said he was accustomed to seeing conversations involving toxic bosses and frustrated employees on the subreddit. This time, he wanted to showcase the other side of the workplace equation.

“Few WhatsApp exchanges with a couple of colleagues, nothing dramatic, just responding to perfectly reasonable requests for leave/WFH,” he wrote in the Reddit post, adding: “Yes, sometimes the screenshots are boring because the manager is actually being normal.”

The screenshots showed employees informing their boss about illnesses, requesting work-from-home arrangements or seeking leave, with each request receiving a concise and understanding response.

In one exchange, an employee explained that although their throat had felt better the previous day, their cough had worsened overnight. They said they felt working from home would be the better option and apologised for informing the boss at short notice.

“Ok, makes sense. Take care,” the boss replied.

In another conversation, an employee said they had begun feeling unwell after returning from the office. After discovering they had a fever, they informed the boss that they had taken medication and would assess their condition the following day.

The response was equally brief: “Take care.”

A third employee requested to work from home, explaining that they were feeling drained after attending family functions and would struggle with the commute to the office.

The boss responded: “Ok, no problem.”

The employee later clarified that the post was “not a flex” and that the screenshots were shared merely as a “change of flavour” from the subreddit’s frequent accounts of toxic workplace experiences.