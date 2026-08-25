A viral social media post is challenging the idea that daytime office hours are the best way to work. One employee has sparked a debate after arguing that a 2 PM to 10 PM shift offers greater productivity, convenience and personal freedom.

The traditional 9-to-5 workday has long been the backbone of professional life, but a viral social media post is challenging the idea that daytime office hours are the best way to work. One employee has sparked a debate after arguing that a 2 PM to 10 PM shift offers greater productivity, convenience and personal freedom.

In a post titled “Working 2 pm to 10 pm is way better than 9 to 5,” the employee explained that the later schedule helped them avoid the exhaustion that often hits after a conventional workday.

"You can sleep right after work and avoid the fatigue zombie state you are in during the evenings when you get back from work and can't get anything else done," the user said.

According to the employee, starting work later also leaves the morning free for errands, appointments and household responsibilities—often without the crowds and congestion associated with peak hours.

"Most places are also open during that time so any appointments etc., are trivial to make. You get to avoid all congestion. Gyms are empty, no traffic, grocery shops are peaceful," they said.

The employee also argued that the schedule made it easier to maintain a productive and relaxed routine.

"You are so much more productive after a good night's rest and can actually get chores done efficiently and have time to chill before work."

Working remotely from Spain while following US time zones, the employee said the biggest advantage was being able to finish work and immediately sleep.

"I work remotely and on the US timezone from Spain, and these are my work hours, and I love it. The caveat here is that if everyone was on this schedule, you'd lose some of the perks, but being able to sleep right after work is magical," they said.

However, the unconventional schedule quickly drew criticism from users who pointed out that productivity and convenience could come at the cost of social life and family time.

"It's great if you never want to do anything with your friends or family. They're at work when you're free, and you're at work when they're free," said one user.

Another highlighted the challenges for people with families, saying: "Agreed. It's perfect if you're still single, but sucks if you're married with kids. Your kids and spouse would likely be asleep by the time you get back from work, depending on the commute."

Others, however, strongly defended the later shift. One user who works from 3 PM to midnight said the schedule was ideal for those who dislike early mornings.

"As someone who hates waking up early, I love my 3 PM to midnight schedule. I go to sleep as soon as I finish work, wake up at a reasonable hour (9 or 10) and have several hours to do stuff , including errands that mean interacting with 9-5 institutions."

A fourth user offered a more nuanced perspective, acknowledging that while the benefits were genuine, the schedule also carried significant social drawbacks.

“As someone who also did similar hours in my 20s, the benefits listed are real, but there were downsides too. The main downside being that since my partner and the majority of my friends didn't work that schedule, I missed out on almost all weekday socialising, including family dinners and evening events.”