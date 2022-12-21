Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Elderly man attacked by bull in Rajasthan's Kota; dies

    A shocking CCTV footage from Rajasthan's Kota has emerged on social media. The video shows a 62-year-old man being attacked by a bull while going for a morning walk.

    Elderly man attacked by bull in Rajasthan's Kota; dies - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    A terrifying caught on-cam footage from Rajasthan's Kota has surfaced online. In the video, a retired government employee died a painful death after being attacked by a bull. It is said that the older man was going for the morning walk when a bull unexpectedly attacked him near his house.

    The 28-second-long video starts with the angry bull approaching a woman and a man while walking on the streets. The animal initially runs towards the woman, but she escapes. The older adult also attempts to move away from the spot, but the bull knocks him with its horns and smashes him against the wall. Towards the end of the video, a passerby stops his bike and tries to chase away the animal. But it looks like it was too late. 

    According to sources, the bull pierced horns across the man's face, due to which the victim's left eye came out, and the man succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital. 

    The elderly man was recognised as 62-year-old Mahesh Chandra Thanwar. On Sunday, at six o'clock in the morning, the man left the house, and this incident occurred around the same time in the old Sabaramati colony.

    Reportedly, the victim's son Raghuveer said his father was a retired employee from a government school. Raghuveer also noted that his father tried to escape from the bull after falling. However, the bull picked him up and tossed him away at some distance.  

    Mentioning the negligence, the deceased relatives have filed a complaint against the municipal leadership and administration. Locals also complained that the stray cattle attacked numerous commuters and bike riders in the city.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on several social media platforms. The footage enraged netizens, who also expressed their opinions in the comments section. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
