Passengers’ heated argument on flight, goes viral; watch video

Digital media is a platform where every now and then, some unusual video goes viral and captures netizens' attention. Recently, one video of two passengers having a heated argument onboard a flight and creating a nuisance has emerged on social media.



A Twitter user named McAdams shared this video on December 14 with the caption, "Delhi dude.." The 12-second video starts with a heated argument between two passengers. According to the post caption, one of them is from Delhi. It is not yet nown as to on which airline’s flight did the episode took place. At the same time, there is not much information about the incident or what caused the heated argument between the two.

In the video, one of the angry passengers can be seen screaming at the other. He was heard saying, “Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don’t talk to me like this.” While another passenger from behind was attempting to calm him down, saying, “Oye hero, oye, are bhai, baith na tu”. However, the furious passenger ignores him and continues to fight with his co-passsenger.



After being shared online, the footage went crazy viral and accumulated over 377K views and 279 likes. Social media users who have witnessed such fights on the streets found this video hilarious and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Mera baap kon hai same dialogue who I am ? Bus bol raha hai bata nahi Raha hai." Another person mentioned, "Mera Bharat Mahaan.....from trains to Busses to roads and now flight....lagta hai baas space hi bacha hai abhi..."



A few months ago, a passenger travelling on an American Airlines flight punched a flight attendant in one such incident. Reportedly, the man was arrested and banned for life. The passenger was travelling from Los Cabos in Mexico to Los Angeles, which occurred on American Airlines flight 377.

