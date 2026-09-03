The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted massive raids at 30 premises across Keralam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The searches, part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' initiative, are linked to multiple narcotics cases under the PMLA.

Under the mandate of "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (drug-free India), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out massive search operations covering 30 premises across all the zones of the southern region in different narcotics-related cases covering the states of Keralam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, officials said.

The federal agency launched the search action simultaneously at 30 premises linked to suspects in multiple narcotics-related cases registered by the concerned law enforcement agencies in India's southern regions, as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau. These cases are also being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches are being conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002 at seven premises in Chennai, two in Ramanathapuram, six in Nagapattinam and Velankanni, and one in Tirunelveli regions in Tamil Nadu; three premises in Kolar, Malur and Hosakote regions in Karnataka; a few areas in Telangana; as well as four premises each in Kochi, Kozhikode and other adjoining districts related to the accused persons in Keralam.

Officials mentioned that the raids were started early on Thursday in close coordination with security forces and the state police forces in eight different cases being investigated by the ED under the PMLA. Four of the eight ED cases are registered in Tamil Nadu, two in Keralam, and one each in Karnataka and Telangana.

"ED is conducting massive search actions simultaneously at 30 premises across all the Zones of the Southern Region in different narcotics-related cases. The searches are being conducted under the mandate of Nasha Mukt Bharat. The search premises are spread in the States of Keralam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The searches are being conducted in 8 different cases being investigated under PMLA. Further investigation is in progress," officials close to the operation said.

Details of Tamil Nadu Cases

The Sri Lankan Connection and Hawala Network

In one of the Tamil Nadu cases, the NCB intercepted N Ajanthan and K Madhushan, Sri Lankan nationals residing at Mandapam Refugee Camp in Ramanathapuram on June 11, 2024, recovering 1.470 kg of Methamphetamine. On June 14, 2024, the NCB intercepted K Krishna Kumari while receiving currency from Mohammed Rizaludeen at a shop in Chennai and recovered Indian currency of Rs 1.29 lakh, USD 30,000, and LKR 5,030. The premise was being operated by Mohammed Rizaludeen on behalf of S Nisardeen, then residing in Dubai, and was used for unauthorised hawala transactions. The money so delivered is linked to the sale of Methamphetamine transported to Sri Lanka. The predicate investigation therefore prima facie discloses not merely trafficking of Methamphetamine, but also the generation, receipt and movement of money arising out of such trafficking. Investigation under PMLA in the case reveals an arrangement in which different persons performed distinct functions: procurement and financing of Methamphetamine, its transportation, intended onward delivery to Sri Lanka, and settlement and remittance of consideration through hawala channels. Nisardeen is connected with the Mannady hawala establishment operated through Rizaludeen, from which substantial cash and foreign currency representing drug consideration were recovered. The mechanism was supervised remotely, with instructions relayed through the “SACHA” WhatsApp group and cash delivered against currency-note tokens. One, Rafiya Sahana has stated that properties standing in her name were purchased and managed by Nisardeen. The role of each person requires separate examination in relation to the generation, possession, acquisition, concealment, transfer, and use of proceeds of crime.

Bus Terminus Interception in Chennai

The second Tamil Nadu case is based on the July 24, 2024 interception of Bysul Rahman by the NCB near a bus terminus in Chennai, and 5.970 kg of Methamphetamine was recovered from him. The substance was intended for onward movement to Sri Lanka. Syed Ibrahim (arrayed as accused one) had travelled to Chennai before July 24, 2024. He was associated with Bysul and Mansoor and is alleged to have played a role in arranging or financing the transaction. The same material attributes to Mansoor the allegation that consideration for prior or proposed trafficking was settled through a hawala channel, and connects Mohamed Irfan A with that channel. The NCB further seized cash of Rs 39,38,000, gold weighing 586 grams, and silver weighing 1 kg. ED's PMLA investigation revealed that the alleged activity involved communication between persons in different locations, transport of a controlled substance, cash-based or hawala settlement, and use of mobile communication.

Hotel Drug Seizure and Habitual Offender

Third case linked to December 10, 2023, search operation conducted by the NCB at Room No 109 of Hotel White Palace in Chennai's Mannadi, occupied by Sri Lankan national S Udaya Kumar. During the search, two kg of Methamphetamine were recovered and seized from his possession. NCB investigation has revealed that Udaya Kumar travelled from Colombo to Chennai on the instructions of Rajan of Sri Lanka to receive a commercial quantity of Methamphetamine. Acting under the directions of Rajan, he received 2 kg of Methamphetamine from Akbar Ali at Mannadi and was waiting for further instructions for its onward trafficking to Sri Lanka. Investigation has revealed that Akbar acted as the intermediary and coordinator between Rajan and the local supplier Raguraj K. Akbar is a habitual offender of illegal drug trafficking activities, and he was convicted to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by the NDPS court in Chennai in 2000 for a case in the NCB against 2 kg Heroin drug trafficking. He came out of jail in 2010. Another case is also registered against him in Andhra Pradesh. ED investigation has revealed that Syed Ibrahim, an employee of Akbar N at his electronics shop situated in Burma Bazaar in Chennai, played an active role in facilitating the financial transactions connected with the illicit drug trafficking syndicate. Pursuant to the directions of Rajan, an advance amount of Rs 8,00,000 towards the procurement of two kg of Methamphetamine was routed through Hawala channels and delivered to Akbar by Syed Ibrahim.

Besides, the other cases also include the arrest of accused, some from foreign origins, including Muscat, and some from India, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and their links with different syndicates involved in illegal activities. (ANI)