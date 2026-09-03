A tiger named Shivaji fatally mauled a female worker at Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur, triggering panic, protests and demands for accountability from local residents.

A tragic incident at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park on Wednesday morning left a female worker dead after a tiger named Shivaji attacked her inside an enclosure. Panic spread across the park and nearby villages as news of the attack emerged.

The incident occurred in enclosure number 16, where six to seven women had gone to cut grass. Eyewitnesses said the tiger suddenly entered and seized one of the women, identified as Sugna Devi. Others ran for safety, climbing fences and nearby trees to escape.

Victim Identified, Eyewitness Accounts

Residents reported that the women had entered the enclosure on Tuesday to cut grass and returned the next morning to collect more. An employee named Hansa allegedly opened the enclosure without realising the women were inside.

Eyewitnesses described how Shivaji mauled Sugna Devi fatally while others screamed for help. Due to mobile network issues in the area, forest officials could not be contacted immediately.

A forest team eventually reached the site, tranquilised the tiger and recovered the victim’s body. The women who had climbed fences and trees were safely rescued.

Villagers Demand Accountability

Local residents staged a protest after the incident, demanding strict action against negligent staff. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Ashish Vyas, police officer Piyush and local MLA Prashant Sharma met with villagers to address concerns.

The DCF assured that swift action would be taken against any staff found responsible. Officials also said the government would be asked to provide financial aid to the victim’s family and consider offering a contractual zoo caretaker job to her children.

Villagers pointed out that Sugna Devi was the main earner in her family. Her husband is currently recovering from severe burns after an electrocution, leaving the family in a vulnerable position.

Residents demanded CCTV footage review to determine how the tiger entered the enclosure and why staff failed to prevent the tragedy. Talks between the forest department, police and the MLA on compensation are ongoing.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety protocols at biological parks and the responsibility of staff in ensuring worker protection.