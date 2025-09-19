ABVP won 3 of 4 top posts in DUSU elections, including president, secretary and joint secretary. NSUI secured the vice-president post. Voter turnout rose to 39.36%, with increased female representation marking 2025 DU presidential race.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged victorious in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, clinching three out of four central panel posts. Aryan Mann secured the President’s post with 59,882 votes, Kunal Chaudhary won the Secretary position with 59,863 votes, and Deepika Jha took the Joint Secretary post with 59,919 votes.

The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) managed to secure one seat, with Rahul Jhansla winning the Vice-President’s post after polling 29,339 votes.

Counting began at 9 AM on Friday at the Convention Centre in North Campus, with results declared by evening. Out of 1.53 lakh registered students, 60,272 exercised their franchise, recording a voter turnout of 39.36%, higher than last year’s 35.2%, but still lower than 2023’s 42%. A total of 21 candidates were in the fray for the four key posts.

This year’s presidential race saw notable female participation. NSUI fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, daughter of a farmer from Rajasthan, while the SFI-AISA alliance put forward Anjali, daughter of a tour guide from Bihar. ABVP’s Aryan Mann ultimately won the contest, highlighting both increased female representation in the race and ABVP’s continued dominance on campus.