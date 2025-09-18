Delhi University 2025 elections saw over 2.75 lakh eligible voters, strict security and strong competition between ABVP, NSUI and the Left alliance. NSUI alleged administrative bias while ABVP has projected a sweep. Results are on September 19.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 are underway on Thursday, September 18. More than 2.75 lakh students are eligible to vote in one of the largest student elections in the country. This year's election is witnessing tight security, strong contest between major student groups and new rules to ensure fair polling. Amid the ongoing elections, NSUI's presidential candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary alleged large-scale vote rigging by the ABVP. She claimed that at Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College, blue ink was applied in front of ABVP candidate Aryan Maan's name on every EVM machine. Calling ABVP 'vote chors', she accused the group of colluding with college authorities to steal votes. Choudhary further alleged that 'outside every college, thugs and miscreants are attacking NSUI workers and supporters', questioning whether the police administration was 'sleeping with its eyes closed'.

NSUI's allegations against DU administration

During the polling, National President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, alleged that the Delhi University administration was trying to influence the results. He accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of using intimidation tactics.

“The atmosphere is good, but police and ABVP goons are openly roaming around here, harassing students. I haven’t seen such an atmosphere in my last 15 years of student politics,” Choudhary said. He also questioned the presence of Rekha Gupta, wife of Delhi’s Chief Minister, near the North Campus, alleging that the administration was working with the police to pressure students.

Choudhary expressed confidence that Delhi University students were “intelligent and would not be scared by such goons.” He also highlighted the historic significance of NSUI’s female presidential candidate, saying students had the chance to elect a woman president after 17 years.

NSUI presidential candidate on women’s issues

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, the NSUI’s presidential candidate, shared her vision for student welfare. She said the support for NSUI was double compared to the last election, when the group won two seats. This time, she expressed confidence of winning all four.

She placed women’s safety and empowerment at the centre of her campaign. “I am a woman presidential candidate. We are demanding twelve-day menstrual leave per semester. We want a safe campus for all students. There should be CCTV cameras everywhere, and the number of female and male guards should be increased. Safety vans must also be deployed,” she said.

Joslyn also spoke about hostel shortages. She said students come to Delhi University from across India and abroad, and many face problems due to the lack of hostels. “Hostels are a major problem, and I want to solve that,” she added.

ABVP confident of sweeping win

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also sounded confident. ABVP secretary candidate Kunal Chaudhary said, “This time ABVP will win 4-0. Students are giving their full support to ABVP.”

He admitted that the hot weather reduced voter turnout during the day, but still expected victory. ABVP’s presidential candidate Aryan Maan promised metro concessions for students, free Wi-Fi across campus, better sports facilities, and accessibility audits for disabled students.

Left alliance campaigns on gender and fee issues

The SFI-AISA alliance, backed by Left student groups, fielded Anjali from Indraprastha College as their presidential candidate. She campaigned strongly on issues like gender sensitisation, opposing fee hikes, and reviving grievance redressal systems.

Her campaign message focused on building a more inclusive and affordable education environment at Delhi University.

Security tightened with police, cameras, and drones

Polling is set to be conducted in two separate sessions. The first session was from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for day scholars. The second session is from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening college students. The counting of votes will take place on September 19, and results will be announced the same day. This year’s election witnessed the strictest security arrangements in recent memory. Around 600 police officers were deployed on duty. Of these, 160 officers wore body cameras to monitor the situation. Extra CCTV cameras and drones were also used to keep track of the polling process.

The Delhi University administration also ensured that walls and hostels were free from posters and graffiti. For the first time in years, no defacement was seen. Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma said, “We are glad that there is no wall defacement this year, which was a big issue earlier.”

Officials said the total number of voters is expected to be almost 50,000 more compared to the last DUSU election.

Victory processions banned after results

The Delhi High Court has strictly banned post-result victory processions. The bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said such processions could disturb law and order. The court also warned that if the elections were not conducted properly, the functioning of the newly elected DUSU officers could be stopped.

The court’s order aims to ensure safety and discipline after the announcement of results on September 19.

The results of the DUSU 2025 elections will be declared on September 19. With NSUI, ABVP, and the Left alliance all confident of victory, the contest is expected to be close. The outcome will decide not only the leadership of Delhi University students but also reflect the mood of youth politics in the capital.

(With ANI inputs)