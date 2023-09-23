Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DUSU polls: ABVP takes lead in 4 central panel posts, counting underway

    DUSU Election Results 2023: Four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary are expected to be announced soon. Currently, ABVP takes lead in 4 central panel posts.

    DUSU polls results ABVP NSUI counting of votes winners updates gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    After eight rounds of counting, BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading in all four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, as per the count released by the DUSU Chief Election Officer. The Congress party’s student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is trailing. 

    The results of are expected to be announced soon. Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the elections. The voting on Friday began at 9 am in DU colleges.

    The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. Chander Shekhar -- the chief election officer for the polls -- said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent.

    Although the turnout was better than in 2019, when a total of 39.90% was reported, it fell short of exceeding the almost 11-year-high level of 2018. In 2018 and 2017, the turnouts were 44.46 and 42.8 percent, respectively.

    EVMs were used to conduct the central panel elections at 52 colleges and departments, whereas paper ballots were used for the college union elections. The main concerns for students included fee increases, a lack of affordable housing, increased security at campus festivals, and menstruation leaves.
     

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

    Fuming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walks out of event after disruption during Kasaragod speech anr

    Fuming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walks out of event after disruption during Kasaragod speech

    India to get 9 new Vande Bharat trains on September 24, check the routes these trains will cover

    India to get 9 new Vande Bharat trains on September 24, check the routes these trains will cover

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more ATG

    Parineeti, Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more

    Buy Gold: 7 cheapest countries to buy gold during festivals RBA EAI

    Buy Gold: 7 cheapest countries to buy gold during festivals

    September Equinox 2023: Day, time, significance ATG EAI

    September Equinox 2023: Day, time, significance

    Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth vma

    Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon