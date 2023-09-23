DUSU polls: ABVP takes lead in 4 central panel posts, counting underway

DUSU Election Results 2023: Four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary are expected to be announced soon. Currently, ABVP takes lead in 4 central panel posts.

After eight rounds of counting, BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading in all four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, as per the count released by the DUSU Chief Election Officer. The Congress party’s student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is trailing.

The results of are expected to be announced soon. Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the elections. The voting on Friday began at 9 am in DU colleges.

The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. Chander Shekhar -- the chief election officer for the polls -- said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent.

Although the turnout was better than in 2019, when a total of 39.90% was reported, it fell short of exceeding the almost 11-year-high level of 2018. In 2018 and 2017, the turnouts were 44.46 and 42.8 percent, respectively.

EVMs were used to conduct the central panel elections at 52 colleges and departments, whereas paper ballots were used for the college union elections. The main concerns for students included fee increases, a lack of affordable housing, increased security at campus festivals, and menstruation leaves.

