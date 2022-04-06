Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing

The district administration has decided that all government and private schools in the city will operate from 7 am till 12 noon.

Due to the extreme heat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the school timings have been modified. The schools in Bhopal now will be only operated during the morning hours. The district administration has settled on the decision that all government and private schools in the city operate from 7 am till 12 noon with immediate effect. However, the timings of the exam remain unchanged.

Through Twitter, the Collector Avinash Lavania stated that presently the continuous rise in daytime temperatures caused by the summer season harms the health of the students. Bhopal's government and non-government schools operate from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The school timings in Jabalpur and Narmadapuram are also altered, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department tweeted and informed.

Meantime, the Indore district administration has too revised their school's timings in the city.

Besides Madhya Pardesh, other district administrations in Bihar, including Patna, have settled to change the timings of the schools. In Bihar, the schools are operated between 6:30 am to 11:30 am.

