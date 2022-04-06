Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing

    The district administration has decided that all government and private schools in the city will operate from 7 am till 12 noon. 

    Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 6:41 PM IST

    Due to the extreme heat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the school timings have been modified. The schools in Bhopal now will be only operated during the morning hours. The district administration has settled on the decision that all government and private schools in the city operate from 7 am till 12 noon with immediate effect. However, the timings of the exam remain unchanged. 

    Through Twitter, the Collector Avinash Lavania stated that presently the continuous rise in daytime temperatures caused by the summer season harms the health of the students. Bhopal's government and non-government schools operate from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon. 

     

    The school timings in Jabalpur and Narmadapuram are also altered, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department tweeted and informed. 

    Meantime, the Indore district administration has too revised their school's timings in the city. 

    Besides Madhya Pardesh, other district administrations in Bihar, including Patna, have settled to change the timings of the schools. In Bihar, the schools are operated between 6:30 am to 11:30 am.

    Also Read: Watch this heartfelt video of Maharashtra cop helping monkey to drink water from a bottle

    Also Read: Amazing summer beverages that will keep you hydrated this season

    Also Read: Heatwave sweeps north India: Here are 5 steps to stay safe

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 6:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    Al- Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri calls Karnataka's Muskan as 'sister', says 'noble woman of India'-ycb

    Al- Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri calls Karnataka's Muskan as 'sister', says 'noble woman of India'

    Telangana Mother punishes addict son with chilli powder; watch video - gps

    Telangana: Mother punishes addict son with chilli powder; watch video

    Murder over 'Urdu': Karnataka Minister gives communal twist to murder, withdraws later after cops contradict-ycb

    Murder over 'Urdu': Karnataka Minister gives communal twist to murder, withdraws later after cops contradict

    India strongly against conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha-dnm

    India ‘strongly against’ conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

    Recent Stories

    Central Bureau of Investigation CBI registers enquiry against Indian Olympic Association IOA President Narinder Batra for misuse of Hockey India HI fund-ayh

    IOA President Narinder Batra under CBI lens over misuse of Hockey India fund

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details RBA

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

    Twitter Indian rival Koo allows users to self-verify

    Twitter's Indian rival Koo allows users to self-verify

    India confirms first case of new Omicron variant XE in Mumbai-dnm

    India confirms first case of new Omicron variant XE in Mumbai

    Why Taliban banned opium cultivation in Afghanistan

    Why Taliban banned opium cultivation in Afghanistan

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon