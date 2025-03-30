Mastering the art of cover letter: What recruiters want to see

Career
Do you want to apply for a new job and don’t know how to write a cover letter? Follow these points to create a compelling cover letter that will help you land your dream job.
Make a compelling start. Briefly express your enthusiasm for the role or highlight a key achievement that makes you a great fit.
Use keywords from the job description to show you understand the role. Explain why you're interested in this role and company, not just any job.
Tell the recruiters how well you did your job. Mentions the skills you’re best at and how you bring originality to what you do.
Research the company’s values and mention why you align with them. Show your interest and motivation.
Recruiters spend only a few seconds scanning cover letters, so keep it concise and well-organized. Keep everything short and on point.
Every role would require you to tailor the cover letter accordingly. Don’t send the same cover letter for all the jobs you apply for.
If you are really passionate about the role, take time to write it well. This will increase your chance of being shortlisted.
