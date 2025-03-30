Career

Mastering the art of cover letter: What recruiters want to see

Career Growth

Do you want to apply for a new job and don’t know how to write a cover letter? Follow these points to create a compelling cover letter that will help you land your dream job. 
 

A good opening

Make a compelling start. Briefly express your enthusiasm for the role or highlight a key achievement that makes you a great fit.

Use the right keywords

Use keywords from the job description to show you understand the role. Explain why you're interested in this role and company, not just any job.
 

Highlight your achievements

Tell the recruiters how well you did your job. Mentions the skills you’re best at and how you bring originality to what you do.  

Do your research

Research the company’s values and mention why you align with them. Show your interest and motivation. 

Keep it concise

Recruiters spend only a few seconds scanning cover letters, so keep it concise and well-organized. Keep everything short and on point. 

Unique cover letters

Every role would require you to tailor the cover letter accordingly. Don’t send the same cover letter for all the jobs you apply for. 

All the best!

If you are really passionate about the role, take time to write it well. This will increase your chance of being shortlisted.

