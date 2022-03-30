Amazing summer beverages that will keep you hydrated this season

As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with some of the best summer beverages in order to beat the heat. We suggest a bunch of summer drinks that you must not miss out on.

Come summers, temperatures begin to soar high leaving everyone feeling fatigued, sweaty and messed up. Staying hydrated is the most important factor to keep going in this sweltering heat and maintain good health.

Your body tends to lose water at a faster pace due to excessive sweating. While water is the utmost important drink to quench thirst, you can try other summery beverages that not only satisfy your thirst but also keep your body cool.

Aam Panna: An absolute lip-smacking drink that is mostly popular in Maharashtra is made with our favourite king of fruits- mango. This refreshing summer drink is prepared using mango pulp and blended with cumin, jeera and mint leaves. This drink does not only keep you refreshed but also energized through sunny days.

Buttermilk: Buttermilk or popularly known as chaas is an amazing curd-based drink that is undoubtedly an Indian favourite. Chaas is a brilliant digestive, and the addition of spices like jeera only enhances the benefits it has to offer.

Coconut Water: A chilled glass of coconut water can instantly cheer you up. The mild sweetness and fresh taste makes it just the perfect drink to keep summer blues at bay. It also makes for a great electrolyte, so every time you feel dehydrated, load up on some coconut water and you are good to go.

Sugarcane Juice: Sugarcane juice is used as a natural remedy to a host of problems. It makes for an energy drink and helps build up plasma and body fluids, helping you counter dehydration and dullness. Adding mint leaves to the juice will only help enhance the taste of your summer drink.



Sattu Sharbat: What’s better than bringing a desi summer drink to your rescue? Sattu sharbat is one specialty from Bihar that keeps the body cool even during the sunniest day. It is made with sattu flour, sugar and water; that’s all it needs. It’s not only refreshing but also filling.



Lassi: What’s better than the Punjabi lassi? This smooth and creamy yogurt based refreshment is considered to be an amazing summer cooler. The best part is, you can easily add many variations to it, from classic to mint, avocado, mango to banana walnut lassi and more.

Barley Water: Barley water makes for an ancient remedy for good health. All you need to make this elixir is pearl barley, water, salt, a dash of honey and lemon and you are good to go.

Nimbu Paani Or Lemonade: Why to miss out on the most sought after summer drink, our very own nimbu paani or lemonade? A quick drink to make and amazingly delicious, this drink is prepared using mint leaves, lemons, sugar, salt and water. You can also add spices like cumin, coriander powder, black pepper, et al to make it interestingly tasty.