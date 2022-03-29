Heatwave sweeps north India: Here are 5 steps to stay safe

The meteorological service has warned Delhi and several other northern Indian states, including Haryana and Rajasthan, to brace for heatwave conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, as certain areas see abnormally high temperatures in March. Summers are expected to be harsher this year, since temperatures have already risen.

One should dress in summer-appropriate attire. Choose light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that is lightweight and light in colour. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher 30 minutes before going out in the sun. If you are going to be outside for an extended period of time, apply the cover again as directed.

When the temperature outside is soaring, the best recommendation is to spend as much time as possible indoors, preferably in an air-conditioned environment. When and if the power goes out, turn on the inverter battery's fan to circulate the cooled air in the room. Prevent outdoor heat from entering your home. Also, keep baking, cooking, and other activities to a minimum to avoid adding to the internal heat. Also Read | 5 ways to have glowing skin during summers

Our bodies are made up of more than 65 percent water. Summer heat can have a negative impact on the functioning of various organs and organ systems. Drink extra fluids - as much as your doctor allows, regardless of how active you are. Don't put off drinking till you're thirsty. A little amount of water drunk from time to time to replace the amount lost via perspiration and urine. Remember that unchecked dehydration can be fatal.

Visits to the grocer, sabziwallah, and friends, for example, should be organised for the morning and evening hours. Remember that the morning and evening hours are the coolest. Rest often in shady locations to allow your body to heal. Also Read | 5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers