Delhi shocker: DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Police recovers iron rod from crime scene

Investigations revealed that Nagris' family had opposed their marriage, and after she stopped talking to Irfan, he became upset and resentful. The victim, who had recently completed her graduation, used to attend coaching classes in Malviya Nagar.

In a tragic incident, a college student named Nagris was attacked with a rod and died on the spot in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday. The victim, a student of Kamala Nehru College, was attacked outside the college premises. Her 28-year-old friend, Irfan, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to the police, Nagris had come to the park with Irfan when the attack occurred. The accused confessed to the police that he had proposed marriage to Nagris, but she rejected his proposal, leading him to commit the heinous act. The incident took place at a park near Aurobindo College in Delhi.

Upon receiving the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) and senior police officials rushed to the spot to investigate the crime. Police found a rod near Nagris' body, which had injuries on her head. Irfan is currently under questioning by the police regarding the murder.

The shocking incident has drawn attention from authorities, with Delhi Commission for Women's Swati Maliwal expressing concern over the safety of women in the city. She tweeted, "In a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe. It doesn't matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, and the crimes do not stop."

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are taking swift action to ensure justice for Nagris and bring the perpetrator to account for his actions. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of women in public places and highlights the need for effective measures to protect citizens from such heinous crimes.