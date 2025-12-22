Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on former CM KCR, accusing him of betraying the state's interests in the Krishna river water sharing agreement and causing 'irreparable damage' through stalled irrigation projects.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of causing "irreparable damage" to the state, particularly on the issue of Krishna river water sharing and stalled irrigation projects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR was making "reckless statements" and said Mahabubnagar district had given him his political life. He underlined that the very foundation of the Telangana movement was laid on the demand for a fair share of Krishna waters, but claimed that KCR had betrayed the state's interests during his tenure.

Krishna Water Share: A 'Death Warrant'

"KCR did more injustice to Telangana than what happened in the United States. There was a massive water loot under his reign. By signing for a 299 TMC share in Krishna waters, KCR wrote a 'death warrant' for Telangana. He permanently signed away our rights over Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh, severely affecting three districts," the Chief Minister said.

Stalled Projects and Wasted Funds

Revanth Reddy further alleged that injustice was done to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project by opting to draw water from Srisailam instead of Jurala, and accused KCR of remaining silent when Andhra Pradesh went ahead with projects such as Pothireddypadu and Muchumarri.

Targeting the previous government's handling of irrigation works, the Chief Minister claimed that despite spending nearly ₹2 lakh crore on irrigation projects over ten years and paying bills worth ₹1.80 lakh crore, not a single project was completed. He said major projects, including SLBC, Dindi, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and Palamuru-Rangareddy, remain unfinished.

"KCR did not even release the ₹12 crore required to break a boulder at Sangambanda or provide funds for land acquisition in Kalwakurthy. Since our government took over, we have already spent ₹6,800 crore on these projects," he said. Reddy also accused KCR of destroying the state's economy, calling him an "economic terrorist" who committed "atrocities on the economic system." He said the Centre had returned the Palamuru-Rangareddy Detailed Project Report because it was not prepared properly.

NGT Cases and Political Links Questioned

Referring to National Green Tribunal cases related to Palamuru-Rangareddy, the Chief Minister questioned KCR's role, noting that former MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, who filed the cases, was given a ticket by KCR from Kollapur. He further alleged that KCR agreed to a 64 per cent share for Andhra Pradesh and only 29 per cent for Telangana in Krishna waters.

Call for Legislative Debate

The Chief Minister said the Congress government was ready for a detailed discussion in the Assembly. "We are prepared for a two-day discussion--one day on Krishna waters and one day on Godavari waters. If KCR agrees, we can convene the Assembly from January 2," he said.

KCR's Role as Opposition Leader Criticised

Revanth Reddy accused KCR of avoiding legislative debate and preferring public meetings instead, and urged him to behave like a responsible Leader of the Opposition. He also questioned KCR's criticism of local body elections, saying Lok Sabha, Cantonment and Jubilee Hills elections were fought on party symbols, and challenged him to a fact-finding committee on Sarpanch polls.

"I respect KCR's age, but he is not active in politics unless he performs his role in the legislature. In ten years, he only sold land and benefited from the ORR built by Congress. He should show one major thing he built in Hyderabad," Revanth Reddy said. He also demanded that KCR apologise for signing away Telangana's water rights, adding that had projects like SLBC been completed, the state could have drawn much more water. (ANI)