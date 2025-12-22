Delhi Police busted a racket in Karol Bagh selling counterfeit premium Samsung phones. Four accused were arrested for assembling phones using Chinese parts and fake IMEIs, selling them as genuine. Over 500 fake phones and parts were seized.

Fake Samsung Phone Racket Busted

In a major breakthrough against organised cyber-enabled and telecom-related fraud, the Special Staff, Central District, Delhi Police, busted a well-entrenched racket involved in illegal assembly and sale of fake premium Samsung mobile phones in the Karol Bagh area.

According to a statement, the racket was engaged in assembling Samsung Ultra, Fold and Flip models using spare parts and accessories imported from China, pasting fake IMEI numbers, and selling the phones in the open market as genuine branded Samsung handsets to unsuspecting customers.

During the operation, four accused persons, including the kingpin, were apprehended from a shop in Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, and a large-scale recovery of counterfeit premium mobile phones and components was made.

Details of the Police Raid

On December 13, the Special Staff, Central District, received information that a shop in Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, was purchasing stolen/used mobile phones and illegally assembling new-looking premium Samsung mobile phones using old motherboards and imported mobile parts from China. Fake IMEI numbers were being pasted on these phones, and they were sold in the market as new, branded, premium mobiles.

Considering the gravity and organised nature of the offence, a dedicated police team was constituted. Acting on the specific intelligence, a raid was conducted at night at the shop, situated at Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, Delhi. During the raid, four accused were apprehended red-handed while assembling mobile phones inside the shop.

Massive Seizure of Fake Phones and Parts

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a large quantity of assembled and half-assembled premium mobile phones, along with mobile phone parts, motherboards, batteries, mobile boxes and fake IMEI stickers.

According to a statement, 512 high-end Samsung premium mobile phones (especially Fold & Flip models), 124 motherboards, 138 mobile batteries, 459 fake IMEI-printed stickers marked "Made in Vietnam", and a large quantity of mobile accessories and specialised assembly tools were recovered.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

All the accused failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of the recovered articles. Accordingly, all four were apprehended, and a case vide FIR No. 1483/2025, dated 14.12.2025, U/s 42(3)(C) / 42(3)(F) of the Telecommunication Act & 318(4) / 212 BNS, has been registered at Police Station Karol Bagh, Central District, Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain, identify buyers, and dismantle the entire criminal nexus linked to this counterfeit premium mobile phone manufacturing and sale racket.

Mastermind and Modus Operandi

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that the mastermind only cleared the 8th standard and has no technical degree or formal qualification, and was the mastermind of the racket. As the owner of a shop, he imported Samsung mobile spare parts, including motherboards, speakers, cameras, back glass, body frames, and fake IMEI stickers, from China. With the assistance of his employees, he assembled new-looking Samsung Ultra, Fold, and Flip models due to high market demand. These counterfeit phones were sold to customers as genuine new Samsung handsets at prices ranging from ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 per unit, resulting in substantial illegal profits and widespread fraud. (ANI)