Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

    Citing the activists' five-year custody, the apex court granted them bail but imposed certain conditions. Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia ordered that Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and must surrender their passports to the police.

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The Supreme Court of India on Friday (July 28) granted bail to activists and Elgar Parishad members Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Bhima Koregaon case. The activists were arrested in August 2018 on charges of inciting violence under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Earlier, their bail plea had been rejected by the Bombay High Court in December 2021, after which they approached the Supreme Court.

    Citing the activists' five-year custody, the apex court granted them bail but imposed certain conditions. Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia ordered that Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and must surrender their passports to the police. The court also instructed them to use only one mobile phone each and provide their addresses to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case.

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Notably, in August 2022, the Supreme Court had granted bail to another accused in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case, Dr P Varavara Rao, on medical grounds.

    The Bhima Koregaon case revolves around the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the Pune police alleged was funded by Maoists. Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, and 14 others have been accused by the NIA. The case centers on alleged inflammatory speeches made during the conclave, which the police claimed led to violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of Pune the following day.

    Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned till July 31 amid uproar over Manipur issue

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon India set to open first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor AJR

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked anr

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked

    Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned till July 31 amid uproar over Manipur issue AJR

    Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned till July 31 amid uproar over Manipur issue

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants call India a powerhouse

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants say it is 'India's time to shine'

    Recent Stories

    Pakoras to Khichdi-10 monsoon comfort food RBA EAI

    Pakoras to Khichdi-10 monsoon comfort food

    Charminar to Golconda Fort: 5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh ATG

    Charminar to Golconda Fort: 5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh

    Tech savvy travelers: Enhancing your exploration experience with gadgets, applications MIS

    Tech-savvy travelers: Enhancing your exploration experience with gadgets, applications

    Football Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages osf

    Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages

    Guns and Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date ADC

    'Guns and Gulaabs': Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon