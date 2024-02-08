Drone will come, then Ambani, Adani will take tribal land and say tata bye-bye: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha (WATCH)

During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced criticism and ridicule on social media for remarks suggesting industrialists would use drones to survey tribal lands and seize them. A video of his comments circulated widely, prompting reactions from social media users

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again found himself being the butt of jokes on social media over remarks made during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha. A video doing the rounds shows the former Congress president telling the gathering of people around his 'rath' how moments later, drones would arrive over tribal lands, survey them and report to industrialists who would go on to grab their lands.

Social media users, including BJP leaders, were shocked by the remarks. BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to state: "Had talking nonsensical things and creating fear and panic among the public been a sport, Rahul Gandhi would have brought gold medals in it!"

Other social media users were more straightforward to state that the remarks made absolutely no sense.

On Wednesday (February 7), Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way to Odisha, led by Rahul Gandhi. The journey commenced with a road show in Rourkela, Sundergarh. During his address, Rahul Gandhi alleged a partnership between the BJP and BJD (Biju Janata Dal) in Odisha, emphasizing Congress's opposition to safeguard the welfare of the state's people.

Addressing the crowd, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the collaboration between Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi, asserting that they operate a coalition government in Odisha. He pointed out instances of BJD's support to BJP in Parliament, alleging harassment directed towards Congress at BJP's behest.

Expressing his mission in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I have come to Odisha to promote unity in a climate of division." He criticized the BJD government, citing the migration of approximately 30 lakh Odisha residents to other states in search of livelihood opportunities due to the state government's alleged negligence. He further accused the government of facilitating outsiders to exploit the state's resources, contrasting the influx of 30 millionaires with the mass exodus of laborers.