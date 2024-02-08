Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Drone will come, then Ambani, Adani will take tribal land and say tata bye-bye: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha (WATCH)

    During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced criticism and ridicule on social media for remarks suggesting industrialists would use drones to survey tribal lands and seize them. A video of his comments circulated widely, prompting reactions from social media users

    Drone will come, then Ambani, Adani will take tribal land and say tata bye-bye: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again found himself being the butt of jokes on social media over remarks made during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha. A video doing the rounds shows the former Congress president telling the gathering of people around his 'rath' how moments later, drones would arrive over tribal lands, survey them and report to industrialists who would go on to grab their lands.

    Social media users, including BJP leaders, were shocked by the remarks. BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to state: "Had talking nonsensical things and creating fear and panic among the public been a sport, Rahul Gandhi would have brought gold medals in it!"

    Other social media users were more straightforward to state that the remarks made absolutely no sense. 

    On Wednesday (February 7), Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way to Odisha, led by Rahul Gandhi. The journey commenced with a road show in Rourkela, Sundergarh. During his address, Rahul Gandhi alleged a partnership between the BJP and BJD (Biju Janata Dal) in Odisha, emphasizing Congress's opposition to safeguard the welfare of the state's people.

    Addressing the crowd, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the collaboration between Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi, asserting that they operate a coalition government in Odisha. He pointed out instances of BJD's support to BJP in Parliament, alleging harassment directed towards Congress at BJP's behest.

    Expressing his mission in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I have come to Odisha to promote unity in a climate of division." He criticized the BJD government, citing the migration of approximately 30 lakh Odisha residents to other states in search of livelihood opportunities due to the state government's alleged negligence. He further accused the government of facilitating outsiders to exploit the state's resources, contrasting the influx of 30 millionaires with the mass exodus of laborers.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats vkp

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

    Ministry of Home Affairs recommends immediate suspension of India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime AJR

    MHA scraps Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to secure borders

    Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over Black Paper WATCH gcw

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    We are reorganizing our team to Snapchat's parent company plans 10% global workforce reduction snt

    'We are reorganizing our team to...': Snapchat's parent company plans 10% global workforce reduction

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest rkn

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest

    Viral Video: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, 6th outbreak in Reykjanes peninsula since 2021 (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, 6th outbreak in Reykjanes peninsula since 2021 (WATCH)

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon