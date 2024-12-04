Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary

The Maharashtra government has declared 6th December as a local holiday in observance of Mahaparinirwana Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

The announcement, made by the state government today, grants a holiday to government offices, schools, and certain public institutions in recognition of Dr. Ambedkar's immense contribution to the nation. Mahaparinirwana Diwas is marked with solemn ceremonies across the state, particularly at the Dr. Ambedkar Memorial in Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi, where thousands of followers pay tribute to the leader.

Dr. Ambedkar, who passed away on 6th December 1956, is remembered for his tireless efforts in securing equality, human rights, and social reform for marginalized communities. His legacy continues to influence social and political discourse in India.

The local holiday on this day serves as an opportunity for people to reflect on his ideals of justice and equality while commemorating his contribution to shaping modern India. In addition to paying homage, various programs and discussions are organized throughout Maharashtra to honor his work.

Government officials have encouraged citizens to observe the day with respect and join in the celebrations to further Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of a just and inclusive society.

