Kolkata Weather LATEST update: When will temperature DROP in city? Check rain prediction and other details

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast. Temperatures in South Bengal districts may drop by 3 degrees by Sunday, and the first spell of winter will begin from December 15

December's chill is delayed. When will temperatures decrease? Will the weather return to normal? Winter chills is yet to return to the city

These questions are on everyone's mind. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued another rain forecast. Which district will get rain and when? Learn the weather forecast in advance

The Meteorological Department has announced significant weather changes starting Thursday. These are the changes that will be noticed

Temperatures in South Bengal districts may decrease by 3 degrees by Sunday. The first spell of winter will begin from December 15

According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather will prevail in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts until December 9

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly in South Bengal over the weekend, especially in the western districts

Temperatures in South Bengal may decrease by 3-4 degrees starting Thursday, followed by a sharp drop from December 9

There is a possibility of rain in North Bengal this week amidst the winter season which would further bring down the temperature of the hills

Light rain is possible in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Thursday and Friday. The weather will remain dry before that

No significant change in temperature is expected in the next two days in South Bengal but weather wll be pleasant

A sudden drop in temperature is possible from the second week of December leading to extreme chills in mid December

Kolkata's temperature may drop to 15 degrees Celsius during this period. Winter will begin across South Bengal from December 12

Around December 15, temperatures may drop to 4 degrees in Darjeeling, 6 in Kalimpong, 6 in Purulia, and 10 in Kolkata

