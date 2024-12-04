Kolkata Weather LATEST update: When will temperature DROP in city? Check rain prediction and other details

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast. Temperatures in South Bengal districts may drop by 3 degrees by Sunday, and the first spell of winter will begin from December 15

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

December's chill is delayed. When will temperatures decrease? Will the weather return to normal? Winter chills is yet to return to the city

article_image2

These questions are on everyone's mind. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued another rain forecast. Which district will get rain and when? Learn the weather forecast in advance

article_image3

The Meteorological Department has announced significant weather changes starting Thursday. These are the changes that will be noticed

article_image4

Temperatures in South Bengal districts may decrease by 3 degrees by Sunday. The first spell of winter will begin from December 15

article_image5

According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather will prevail in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts until December 9

article_image6

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly in South Bengal over the weekend, especially in the western districts

article_image7

Temperatures in South Bengal may decrease by 3-4 degrees starting Thursday, followed by a sharp drop from December 9

article_image8

There is a possibility of rain in North Bengal this week amidst the winter season which would further bring down the temperature of the hills

article_image9

Light rain is possible in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Thursday and Friday. The weather will remain dry before that

article_image10

No significant change in temperature is expected in the next two days in South Bengal but weather wll be pleasant

article_image11

A sudden drop in temperature is possible from the second week of December leading to extreme chills in mid December

article_image12

Kolkata's temperature may drop to 15 degrees Celsius during this period. Winter will begin across South Bengal from December 12

article_image13

Around December 15, temperatures may drop to 4 degrees in Darjeeling, 6 in Kalimpong, 6 in Purulia, and 10 in Kolkata

