    Dr Vibha Usha from Palakkad becomes first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala

    Dr Vibha Usha Radhakrishnan, a native of Palakkad, has become the first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Palakkad: Dr Vibha Usha Radhakrishnan, a native of Palakkad, has become the first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala. From the name of R Vipin to Dr Vibha, she had endured many hardships. It was her family's support that gave Vibha the strength to overcome the distance from him to her.

    For 20 years, Vipin carried a secret—he felt like he had a female heart trapped in a male body. Trying to find someone to talk to about it, he eventually opened up to his mother. At first, she wasn't sure about making any changes, but over time, she stood by Vipin and supported him throughout his journey. 

    "The eldest was a boy. I wanted the second child to be a daughter. When the doctor took the child and told me it was a boy, I hummed with worry. Now I got my daughter" said mother Usha. 

    Her family, friends, and relatives supported her during the journey. She completed her studies in House surgency. Now, she is running a clinic beside her home. She said that society is still not accepting the changes and she had to suffer a lot to reach this position. Now, Vibha is planning to leave abroad for higher studies.

