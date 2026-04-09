A viral video shows a man being attacked by pet owners after he tried to protect himself and his daughter from two unleashed pet dogs and two strays. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many calling for strict action and better enforcement of pet safety rules. Users highlighted the risks of uncontrolled dogs in public spaces.

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a man being attacked after trying to protect himself and his young daughter from dogs. The incident has triggered strong reactions online. In the clip, the man is seen riding a scooty with his daughter when they are suddenly chased by two pet dogs and two stray dogs.

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What happened in the incident

As the dogs surrounded them, the man stopped his scooty and tried to scare them away in self-defence. He appeared to be protecting his daughter, who was sitting behind him.

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Soon after, the pet owners rushed towards him. Instead of controlling the dogs, they allegedly attacked the man. The video shows him being beaten in front of his daughter.

The exact location and time of the incident are not confirmed yet.

Social media reactions pour in

The video has led to anger and concern online. Many users said it was shocking that a man trying to protect his child was attacked.

Some people demanded strict action against the pet owners. Others raised concerns about safety due to unleashed dogs in public places.

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A few users also pointed out the need for better rules and fines for pet owners who do not control their animals properly.

Concerns over safety and responsibility

The incident has again raised questions about pet safety rules in public areas. Experts and users alike say pet owners must ensure their dogs are under control at all times.

At the same time, the video highlights how quickly such situations can turn violent. Many users said both public safety and responsible pet ownership need more attention.

Authorities are yet to confirm if any action has been taken in this case.