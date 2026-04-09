A viral 'neck-hanging' trend in China has raised serious safety concerns as young people hang from trees to relieve neck pain. While inspired by a therapy, experts warn it is dangerous without supervision. Using full body weight can cause severe injuries. With over 200 million people suffering from cervical issues, the trend is spreading fast.

A new and unusual trend in China is gaining attention online and worrying many people. Young people are hanging themselves by their necks from trees in parks. They believe this helps reduce neck pain caused by conditions like cervical spondylosis. Videos of this 'neck-hanging exercise' have gone viral. Many users online have said they feel scared just watching it, according to South China Morning Post report.

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What the exercise involves

The practice is meant to copy cervical traction therapy, a medical treatment used in hospitals. In this trend, a person ties a rope around their head and hangs from a tree branch, often with their feet off the ground. Some even swing slightly like a pendulum.

This idea is not completely new. It has been seen for years among older people in Chinese parks. Many elderly people believe it helps ease neck pain and improves blood flow.

Why people are trying it

Neck problems are common in China. According to the 2024 China Cervical Spine Health White Paper, more than 200 million people suffer from cervical spine disorders. Over 40 per cent of patients are under 30.

Because of this, many young people are now trying simple or home-based methods to find relief. Social media has also helped spread the trend quickly.

Experts warn of serious dangers

Doctors have strongly warned against trying this exercise without proper medical supervision. They say it is very different from real cervical traction therapy.

In hospitals, traction is carefully controlled. The force used is only about 10 to 15 per cent of a person’s body weight. Patients remain still, and doctors adjust the treatment based on each case.

In contrast, the viral exercise often uses full body weight. The body may also swing or twist, which increases the risk.

Shen Ya, a senior therapist, said such uncontrolled suspension can affect blood vessels and nerves. In mild cases, it may cause dizziness and nausea. In serious cases, it can lead to spinal cord injury or even paralysis.

Past incidents and public reaction

There have already been dangerous cases linked to this trend. A 57-year-old man died in 2024 while attempting a similar exercise, the South China Morning Post report added.

Online reactions show growing concern. One user said, “It is honestly terrifying. My blood freezes just watching it.” Another added that risking long-term health for short relief is not worth it.

Growing concern over risky trends

Experts say this trend shows how easily unsafe ideas can spread online. While people are looking for relief from pain, they may unknowingly put themselves at greater risk.

Doctors strongly advise that any treatment for neck problems should only be done under medical guidance.