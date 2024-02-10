Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

    The incident, captured on video and circulated on social media, caused public outrage, prompting the Karnataka government to swiftly take action. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao ordered the doctor's dismissal, emphasizing that government hospitals are for public service, not personal activities

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    A doctor working on a contract basis at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district faced termination after partaking in a pre-wedding photoshoot staged within the operation theatre. The incident, captured on video and circulated widely on social media platforms, elicited widespread condemnation and prompted swift action from the Karnataka government.

    The footage features Dr. Abhishek, as identified by authorities, purportedly "conducting" surgery on a patient while his fiancée assists him in a simulated procedure. The couple is depicted utilizing medical instruments amidst professional lighting equipment, while the presence of laughter from camerapersons and technicians further intensified the controversy.

    The photo shoot, seemingly centred around a medical theme, culminates with the "patient" sitting up and laughing following the mock surgery.

    Reacting to the uproar, Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, ordered Dr. Abhishek's immediate dismissal. Minister Rao underscored that "government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements," affirming zero tolerance for such "indiscipline."

    In a tweet, Minister Rao announced the doctor's dismissal, asserting, "A doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theater of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service. Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors."

    The minister also emphasized the importance of adherence to government service rules by all contract employees, including doctors and health department staff. He issued directives to ensure vigilance among medical personnel to prevent such misconduct in government hospitals.

    "Everyone should focus on performing their duty, recognizing that the facilities provided by the government to government hospitals are for the healthcare of the common people," added Minister Rao.

