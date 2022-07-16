Do you know Daler Mehndi, Navjot Sindh Sidhu are sharing the same barrack in Patiala Central Jail?

According to reports, Mehndi is being held in barrack number 10, where Sidhu is also serving his term. Majithia has been detained in a nearby barrack in connection with a narcotics case filed against him in December of last year.

Daler Mehndi, a Punjabi pop singer, and Congress leader and former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu are both jailed in the same barrack at the Patiala Central Jail in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the brother-in-law of MP Sukhbir Badal, is the second prominent politician imprisoned. A Patiala district court affirmed Mehndi's two-year prison sentence on Thursday (July 14), who was imprisoned in 2018 for a 2003 human trafficking case.

According to a prison officer who requested anonymity, Mehndi is being held in barrack number 10, where Sidhu is also serving his term. Majithia has been detained in a nearby barrack in connection with a narcotics case filed against him in December of last year.

While Mehndi and Majithia do not have a special diet or home-cooked food, Sidhu, who was sentenced to one year in prison by the Supreme Court in a road rage case in 1988 in which a 65-year-old man was killed, is on a special diet as recommended by the medical board due to his medical conditions, according to jail officials.

Sidhu's diet is high in fibre and low in fat, with a focus on fruits and vegetables. The dish is prepared without the use of desi ghee, butter, or any other heavy fatty oils. Former state Congress chairman Sidhu surrendered to a court in his hometown Patiala on May 20 in the road rage case in which the Supreme Court increased his sentence to a year of hard jail.

Because the AAP administration has chosen to scrap special cells in jails for VIP offenders across the state, all high-profile detainees have been housed in ordinary barracks.

Majithia, one of the most influential SAD commanders, frequently complains about insecure and deplorable living circumstances in prison. According to a jail official, Majithia has chosen "regular meals" like other detainees, but he can make food to his liking. Both Sidhu and Majithia, who are facing drug charges, were previously close friends but are now political adversaries.