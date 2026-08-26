CM DK Shivakumar defended B Nagendra's cabinet re-induction, citing a report clearing him in the Valmiki Corporation scam. He hit out at the BJP, which is staging protests in the Assembly demanding Nagendra's resignation over the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the government's decision to reinduct Minister B Nagendra into the cabinet, asserting that the move followed due process regarding Nagendra's involvement in the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam. Speaking at the India Today Karnataka Roundtable, Shivakumar hit out at the BJP, accusing its leader of remaining silent when many ministers among their ranks have criminal cases against them. "Many central ministers have cases. Why haven't they opened their mouth?... In the Nagendra case, Siddaramaiah and I spoke, and we took his resignation. For the last two years, he was out of the cabinet. We recieved a report from our officers' department that he was not involved anywhere, and we included him in the cabinet," he said.

Valmiki Corporation Scam Controversy

The controversy stems from the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam, in which the opposition has alleged that Nagendra "looted" funds meant for the Dalit community. Nagendra had earlier stepped down from the cabinet amid allegations linked to the multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam in 2024. He was re-inducted in 2026.

BJP Stages Indefinite Protest

Earlier in the day. Shivakumar described all party leaders and workers as "disciplined soldiers" of the Congress, even as the BJP continues to demand the resignation. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday announced an indefinite day-and-night dharna inside the Assembly, accusing the Congress government of shielding Nagendra. "We are protesting in the Assembly, but there is no response from the Congress. They are protecting Nagendra, who looted 180 crores Dalit amount. So we demand that amount go to Dalits. That is our demand," he said.

Since the first day of the ongoing legislative session, BJP members have been staging protests in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, demanding the resignation of Minister B Nagendra and refusing to accept any answers from the government on the issue.

Congress Hits Back with Counter-Protest

As it happened, Congress workers staged a counter-protest, alleging that the BJP itself was mired in corruption. Wearing face masks of senior BJP and JD(S) leaders, workers pushed back against the opposition's charges. (ANI)