Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. They highlighted Prophet Muhammad's message of peace, brotherhood, and compassion, urging citizens to build a peaceful and inclusive society.

YS Jagan extends Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

In a post on X, Reddy said the message given by Prophet Muhammad to build a peaceful society with forgiveness, patience and brotherhood remains worthy of emulation.

"May hearts prevail with love. May we stand as support for those in distress with compassion. The message given by Prophet Muhammad to humanity to build a peaceful society with forgiveness, patience, and brotherhood remains ever worthy of emulation. On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, heartfelt congratulations to all my Muslim brothers and sisters," Reddy wrote.

President Murmu calls for an inclusive India

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, calling for people to draw inspiration from the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad and contribute towards building an inclusive and progressive India.

In a post on X, the President said the occasion provides an opportunity to remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and emphasised the values of noble morals and a spirit of duty.

"On this sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow citizens, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters. The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an opportunity to remember the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). His teachings inspire us to embrace noble morals and a spirit of duty. Let us draw guidance from the exalted principles of the blessed life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and play our active role in building an inclusive and progressive India," the President said in her post.

What is Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies.

Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

(ANI)