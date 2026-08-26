Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shobha Yatra. He confirmed preparations for the Char Dham Yatra's next phase and the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Dhami also announced a dedicated Agniveer Cell for returning soldiers' employment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the Shobha Yatra of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Ji, which commenced from Shivaji Dharamshala in Arhat Bazaar and will pass through major routes of Dehradun before reaching the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami extended his greetings to devotees and saints associated with the annual procession and highlighted the religious significance of the event, held during the holy month of Shravan.

Char Dham and Kumbh Mela Preparations

Speaking to reporters, he said, "First of all, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and the revered saints who organize the grand annual Tapkeshwar Mahadev procession, an event that draws a massive sea of worshippers. Taking place during the holy month of Shravan, this event involves worship, the abhishek of Lord Bholenath, and the grand procession. The Char Dham Yatra is currently underway, and its second phase is set to begin in September; while the monsoon season often brings challenges regarding roads and travel, we are now fully prepared for this next phase. We are also making comprehensive preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, ensuring that all arrangements are in place for the devotees."

Agniveer Cell for Returning Soldiers

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state government's preparations for the return of Agniveers and the establishment of a dedicated Agniveer Cell in Uttarakhand.

On the Agniveer Cell, Dhami said the initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to Agniveers returning after completing their service, while making use of the training and skills they acquire during their tenure in the armed forces. "Across the entire nation, one out of every five soldiers serving the country hails from Uttarakhand. Every family here shares a bond with the armed forces, a bond that spans generations, not just the present day. I, too, am the son of a soldier and am fulfilling my responsibilities with that perspective. The objective behind establishing the Agniveer Cell is to ensure that all Agniveers returning from service find employment opportunities here in some capacity. We want their service to continue, and thanks to the excellent training and education they receive, they will be fit in every respect and capable of entering any field. We are preparing for the arrival of the first batch, and the Cabinet has already approved the dedicated Agniveer Cell. We are actively working on this; 'Devbhoomi' has a high concentration of soldiers, and our soldiers, along with their families, are among our top priorities," CM said.

The Shobha Yatra will culminate at the revered Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, with devotees participating in the annual religious procession. (ANI)