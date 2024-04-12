Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did K Kavitha threaten Sarath Reddy to harm his business? Here's what CBI told the court

    According to the CBI's statements presented before the court, Kavitha allegedly warned Reddy that she would harm his business if he didn't pay money for the AAP's alleged kickbacks.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (April 12) leveled serious allegations against BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. On Thursday, the agency arrested the BRS leader and made startling revelations in a Delhi court today. The CBI claimed that the Kavitha had issued threats to her co-accused, Sharath Reddy, if he failed to comply with demands for funds allegedly destined for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    According to the CBI's statements presented before the court, Kavitha allegedly warned Reddy that she would harm his business if he didn't pay money for the AAP's alleged kickbacks. Seeking an extension of custody, the CBI said that Kavitha played a major role in the scandal, labeling her as a "key conspirator" involved in channeling funds to Vijay Nair, a close associate of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The agency further elaborated on the intricate web of connections, alleging that a prominent businessman from the "South Group" had initially engaged with Kejriwal, securing assurances of support, before ultimately liaising with Kavitha.

    The CBI contended that Kavitha assured Reddy of her influential contacts in Delhi, facilitating his entry into the lucrative liquor market. Shockingly, the agency claimed that Kavitha stipulated exorbitant sums—Rs 25 crore for wholesale and Rs 5 crore per zone—to be funneled to AAP's coffers.

    The CBI stressed Reddy's purported reluctance to comply with Kavitha's demands and her subsequent threats to disrupt his business operations. The agency argued that Kavitha's custodial interrogation is imperative to unraveling the intricate nuances of the liquor policy probe.

    Kavitha, who had been in the Enforcement Directorate's custody prior to her arrest by the CBI, protested her detention, labeling it as unlawful and an infringement of her fundamental rights.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
