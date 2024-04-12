Viral video: Swiggy's delivery boy steals pair of shoes kept outside Gurugram flat, company reacts (WATCH)

The purported video of the incident, which has now gone viral, showed the accused (the delivery man), after delivering the parcel, once again arriving at the delivery location and lifting the pair of shoes kept outside the flat. He hides them in his towel and leaves. Watch the video.

An X user named Rohit Arora posted a video of the event that was captured by security cameras on April 11. He said that Swiggy had withheld the delivery partner's contact information, and that the delivery man had stolen his friend's Nike sneakers. “Swiggy’s drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend’s shoes (Nike) and they won’t even share his contact,” he wrote.

In the video shared by Rohit, the delivery man can be seen climbing up the stairs carrying a bag of grocery items. He eyes a pair of Nike sneakers that are stored outside the Gurugram apartment as he arrives at the desired apartment, rings the doorbell, and waits for the client to accept the order. After finishing, he looks around and updates the delivery status.

He uses his towel to wipe his face and looks around to see if anyone is there. Soon after, he seizes the chance to tiptoe over to the shoes, collects them, uses his towel to conceal them, and walks away.

As the video went viral, users condemned the act of the delivery partner and advised Rohit to file a complaint. Few users even went on to praise the clarity of the surveillance cameras.

Another user said, "At least own up to the event and refund him the cost of his Nike shoes. They are not cheap, and losing them in this way is not ideal." While the other user tags the food aggregator and asks questions about the further course of action to be taken by them. "Swiggy Cares, as a customer, I would like to know what actions you plan on taking in this situation."