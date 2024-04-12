Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video: Swiggy's delivery boy steals pair of shoes kept outside Gurugram flat, company reacts (WATCH)

    The purported video of the incident, which has now gone viral, showed the accused (the delivery man), after delivering the parcel, once again arriving at the delivery location and lifting the pair of shoes kept outside the flat. He hides them in his towel and leaves. Watch the video.

    Viral video: Swiggy's delivery boy steals pair of shoes kept outside Gurugram flat, company reacts netizens angry (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    A video of an Instamart delivery partner stealing shoes kept outside a flat in Gurugram on April 9 has gone viral on social media. Reacting to the video, Swiggy wrote, “We expect better from our delivery partners.”

    An X user named Rohit Arora posted a video of the event that was captured by security cameras on April 11. He said that Swiggy had withheld the delivery partner's contact information, and that the delivery man had stolen his friend's Nike sneakers. “Swiggy’s drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend’s shoes (Nike) and they won’t even share his contact,” he wrote.

    In the video shared by Rohit, the delivery man can be seen climbing up the stairs carrying a bag of grocery items.  He eyes a pair of Nike sneakers that are stored outside the Gurugram apartment as he arrives at the desired apartment, rings the doorbell, and waits for the client to accept the order. After finishing, he looks around and updates the delivery status.

    He uses his towel to wipe his face and looks around to see if anyone is there. Soon after, he seizes the chance to tiptoe over to the shoes, collects them, uses his towel to conceal them, and walks away.

    As the video went viral, users condemned the act of the delivery partner and advised Rohit to file a complaint. Few users even went on to praise the clarity of the surveillance cameras.

    Meanwhile, reacting to Swiggy’s response, an X user said, “At least own up to the event and refund him the cost of his Nike shoes. They are not cheap and losing them in this way is not ideal.”

    Another user said, "At least own up to the event and refund him the cost of his Nike shoes. They are not cheap, and losing them in this way is not ideal." While the other user tags the food aggregator and asks questions about the further course of action to be taken by them. "Swiggy Cares, as a customer, I would like to know what actions you plan on taking in this situation."

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad anr

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padma Shri awardee, S Damodaran, campaigns in unique style for Tiruchirappalli seat gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: S Damodaran, Padma Shri awardee, campaigns in unique style for Tiruchirappalli seat

    NIA arrests bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests bomber Mussavir Hussain, mastermind Abdul Taaha in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check

    Disha Patani's THIS pastel pink dress costs Rs 1.51 lakh RKK

    Disha Patani's THIS pastel pink dress costs Rs 1.51 lakh

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad anr

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

    Gold rate on April 12: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise gcw

    Gold rate on April 12: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon