Deploy additional force, CCTVs; ensure no hate speech: SC on protests over Haryana violence

The rioting was sparked by a religious procession taken out by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nuh, about 80 km from the national capital, on Monday. The march came under firing and heavy stone-pelting and a crowd of about 2,500 people had to take shelter inside a temple.

As tensions rise over the communal violence in Haryana, protests led by supporters of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have emerged in Delhi. In response to the situation, the Supreme Court has intervened, urging authorities to take stringent security measures and ensure CCTV surveillance to prevent any further escalation of violence.

The apex court emphasized the need to maintain peace and curb hate speeches during these protests. To enforce this, the court directed the deployment of adequate forces, including personnel from paramilitary units, at the protest sites.

"Please ensure that the authorities take appropriate action to prevent violence and hate speeches. Deploy CCTVs to record everything," the court emphasized.

The demonstrations come in the wake of the ongoing communal violence in Haryana, which has resulted in the loss of six lives and extensive damage to property. The protesters are demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incidents of violence.

It can be seen that the incident started a series of communal flare-ups. On Monday, a mosque was torched and its cleric killed. Over the past couple of days, multiple shops and business establishments were attacked. Internet remains suspended and prohibitory orders are in force in several areas.

According to reports, th Delhi authorities have been watching the Gurugram situation closely. Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory this morning, alerting residents of roads that would see protests.

In a statement, they said security arrangements have made in sensitive areas and said any attempt to disrupt communal harmony would be dealt with strictly.