Karnataka: 8-month-old baby dies in Karwar after putting mobile charger in mouth

Tragedy struck in Karwar taluk when an 8-month-old baby girl, Sanidhya, lost her life after accidentally putting a mobile charger in her mouth. The incident occurred on Tuesday and left the family devastated.

Sanidhya's parents, Santosh and Sanjana, were shattered by the unfortunate accident. Santosh worked as a contract employee at HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company). The family had charged their mobile phone but had inadvertently left the switch on, leading to the tragic event. The baby received a severe electric shock when she put the charger pin in her mouth.

In a desperate bid to save their child, the parents rushed Sanidhya to the nearest hospital on a bike. Despite their immediate efforts, the young child could not be saved, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital. The loss of their beloved daughter left the family in profound grief.

The local rural police station has taken up the case in connection with the incident. Further investigations are underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and to ascertain if any negligence or safety lapses were involved.

The heart-wrenching incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring safety measures are in place, especially when it comes to young children and electrical appliances.