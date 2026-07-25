Delhi experienced a warmer Saturday morning following light overnight rain, with several weather stations recording a slight rise in minimum temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts sporadic rains to continue through the weekend. The city's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' range.

Delhi woke to a warmer Saturday morning after experiencing light overnight rain. Several city weather stations recorded a small rise in minimum temperatures. It is predicted that there will be sporadic rains on Saturday and Sunday. Maximum temperatures are predicted by the meteorological office to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. On Saturday morning, Delhi's air quality stayed within the acceptable range.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that throughout the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, sporadic rain was seen in various sections of the city.

Between 2.30 and 5.30 am on Saturday, Safdarjung reported 1 mm of rain. Lodhi Road received 1.9 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday; Palam recorded 0.4 mm of rain simultaneously; and Njafgarh recorded 0.5 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday.

The city's basic weather station, Safdarjung, reported a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, which was 0.4 degrees higher than Friday and 0.4 degrees above average.

Palam reported a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees higher than the day before, among other stations. Ayanagar reported 24.2 degrees Celsius, up 1.1 degrees on Friday, while Lodhi Road recorded 27 degrees Celsius, up 0.2 degrees.

According to the IMD, widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely to affect several regions, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

In the national Capital, Delhi and adjoining NCR are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday. The IMD has indicated that rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the next two to four days, with isolated places likely to experience heavy rain from July 27 onward. Cloudy skies, humid conditions and temperatures close to seasonal averages are expected to persist.