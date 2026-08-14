Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed progress on passenger holding areas at Anand Vihar and Udhna stations. The focus is on timely completion before the festival rush to decongest platforms and provide better passenger amenities.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday reviewed the progress of passenger holding area projects at Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna Railway Station from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna was also present in the meeting.

The review focused on expediting ongoing works, addressing site-related challenges and ensuring timely completion of the facilities, a release said. It also covered civil works, removal of obstructions, utility shifting, structural works, passenger amenities and other associated facilities, a release said.

What are Yatri Suvidha Kendras?

The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is to be completed before the forthcoming major festival rush to provide safer, more organised and passenger-centric arrangements. The Yatri Suvidha Kendras (Passenger Holding Areas) are being developed to provide dedicated space for unticketed and waiting passengers, helping decongest station platforms, circulating areas and station approaches during peak passenger movement.

The facilities are designed to ensure orderly passenger circulation and provide a comfortable waiting environment before passengers enter the station/platform area.

Facilities and Amenities

The Kendras will provide spacious covered waiting and seating areas, dedicated ticketing facilities, toilets and washroom facilities for men and women, drinking water and other essential passenger amenities.

Public Address and passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance and security arrangements, adequate lighting, electrical and S&T facilities, display boards, signage, organised passenger circulation and furniture are also being provided.

Project Details: Anand Vihar Terminal

At Anand Vihar Terminal, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra is being developed in two phases. Phase-I will provide organised space for approximately 4,000 passengers, with work on foundations, plinth beams, structural steel fabrication and other associated activities progressing at a fast pace. Phase-II will further strengthen the facility's passenger-handling capacity, enabling it to accommodate around 7,000 passengers on completion.

Project Details: Udhna Railway Station

At Udhna Railway Station, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra is planned to accommodate around 15,000 passengers at a time. Significant progress has already been achieved at site. After completion, the Udhna station will provide improved connectivity between the holding area and the platforms, supporting the orderly movement of passengers and better management of passenger flows within the station premises.

Improving Passenger Experience

The Yatri Suvidha Kendras at Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna Railway Station will strengthen Indian Railways' capacity to handle large passenger gatherings in a safe, comfortable and organised manner, while reducing congestion and improving passenger movement during peak travel periods.

The initiatives reflect Indian Railways' continued focus on upgrading passenger infrastructure at major stations through improved facilities, technology and organised passenger management, ensuring a more seamless travel experience for the millions of passengers who rely on the railway network every day. (ANI)