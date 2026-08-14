Regatte Jagadishwar Reddy, SP in the Telangana State Intelligence Department, has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. This adds to his numerous honours, including a CBI award for detaining a terrorist in 2006.

Regatte Jagadishwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police in the Telangana State Intelligence Department, has been awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. The prestigious medal, awarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is in recognition of his service, including in the field of intelligence.

A Career of Dedicated Service

Born on June 10, 1969, Jagadishwar Reddy has received several honours in recognition of his performance and dedicated service. These include the Kathina Seva Pathakam in 2005, Uttama Seva Pathakam in 2009, Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal in 2011, Antarik Suraksha Pathakam in 2014, Indian Police Medal in 2017, and Mahonnata Seva Pathakam in 2021, a release said.

He was also awarded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for detaining a terrorist in 2006, it said, adding that his service record includes 85 commendation entries, eight appreciation certificates, and two special commendations.

Intelligence ADGP Vijay Kumar and other officers congratulated Jagadishwar Reddy on the announcement of the President's Police Medal and appreciated his contribution to the police department.

Independence Day 2026 Awards

President Droupadi Murmu has approved seventy-eight Gallantry awards, including 13 posthumous, to the personnel of the Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces on the eve of Independence Day 2026.

A total of 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2026. (ANI)