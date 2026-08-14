On the eve of the 80th Independence Day, a historic moment was witnessed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar as the Tricolour was hoisted in former Naxal strongholds Karreguttalu Hills and Minpa, replacing the black flags that once flew there.

In Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, two places once synonymous with Naxal violence, Karreguttalu Hills in Bijapur district and Minpa village in Sukma, witnessed a historic moment on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, as the Tricolour was freely hoisted at spots where black flags once flew instead.

After decades, the Tricolour was hoisted at Karreguttalu Hills in Bijapur district on the eve of Independence Day. Minpa was also once considered a core Naxal zone, an area where a deadly attack unfolded on March 21, 2020, as security forces, acting on intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist leaders in the area, deployed a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel. The team was ambushed by waiting Maoists, and in the fierce confrontation that followed, 17 soldiers were killed. The hoisting marks a milestone in the efforts to transform the Bastar region.

A Naxal-Free Bastar: Official on Independence Day Celebrations

Sukma Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar said this year's Independence Day celebrations carry special significance for the region. "This is the first August 15 program following the efforts to make Bastar and India Naxal-free, where our national festival is being celebrated. In honour of this, there are 50 different villages this year that previously saw significant Naxal violence and where the villagers lived in fear of the Naxalites. We have identified those places, and the Tricolour will be hoisted there this time," he told ANI.

Gurjar added that the flag would also be raised at villages carrying painful memories of major Naxal attacks, including Minpa, Tadmetla, and Burkapal. "Specifically, I want to mention Minpa village, where we know a major incident was carried out by Naxalites on March 21, 2020, in which 17 of our STF and DRG soldiers were martyred. We are holding a special Independence Day celebration at that very location, and preparations there are in full swing," he said.

"We hope that this August 15th program across these interior areas of South Bastar--once a Naxal stronghold--will reflect the government's policies and the growing public trust in government schemes. The beneficiaries will join us in celebrating with great happiness," he added.

'Lived in Constant Fear': Villagers Recall Past, Welcome Change

Villagers in Minpa expressed their delight over the hoisting of the national flag, recalling the fear when Naxalism plagued the village. Speaking to ANI, a villager recalled how the flag hoisting tradition at Minpa was disrupted by Naxal violence. "We used to do it earlier, but then, due to their atrocities, they completely destroyed the entire school here. Once they destroyed it, the flag wasn't hoisted anymore. The Naxalites' black flag used to fly. Now, just recently, the school flag hoisting has started again," he said.

Another villager described the changed atmosphere in the region. "It's fine now. It's much better than before. Previously, due to the fear of Naxalites, we used to live in constant fear. Now, we're carefree. When they demolished this school at that time, they hoisted the black flag," he said, adding that the Tricolour is being hoisted now.

'New Sunrise Has Dawned': Amit Shah Assures Bastar Residents

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, villagers and schoolchildren across these areas hoisted the Tricolour at school premises and in their homes without fear, a scene which would have been unthinkable in the region only a few years ago.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all residents of Bastar on behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that there is no need to live in fear anymore - a new sunrise has dawned here. He said that the tribal youth and women of the region should move forward with full confidence, as both the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh Government stand firmly with them. (ANI)