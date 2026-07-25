A starkly uneven monsoon is playing out across Maharashtra. While the Konkan coast and Western Ghats are drenched, regions like Vidarbha and North Maharashtra are facing a significant rainfall deficit, a pattern meteorologists attribute to the path of recent weather systems.

Pune: Western Maharashtra is enjoying abundant monsoon rains, but a striking imbalance has left 15 districts in the state with rainfall deficits. Nandurbar is the state's driest, with a 60% rainfall deficit, whereas Palghar in the Konkan area has the largest surplus rainfall at 79%, emphasising the severe drought in north Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Palghar received 1,977.2 mm of rainfall compared to the normal of 1,105 mm, representing a 79% surplus. Nandurbar has received 144.6 mm of rainfall compared to an average of 359.8 mm, representing a 60% shortfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) statistics, Pune district got 682.6 mm of rainfall compared to its seasonal average of 420.1 mm, representing a 62% surplus.

Nashik has also had an extraordinarily rainy monsoon, getting 719.2 mm of rainfall compared to its typical of 381.4 mm, resulting in an 89% surplus rainfall.

According to rainfall statistics, at least 15 districts continue to be in the inadequate rainfall category, with deficits ranging from 20% to over 60%. According to officials, the majority of these districts are in the Vidarbha region, where protracted dry spells between sporadic rainfall events have kept seasonal rainfall from reaching average levels. These are: Sindhudurg (37%), Solapur (29%), Latur (42%), Nanded (41%), Beed (43%), Jalna (40%), Parbhani (37%), Hingoli (54%), Yavatmal (22%), Washim (38%), Akola (33%), Amravati (31%), Nagpur (23%), Chandrapur (31%), and Gadchiroli (36%).

Meteorologists explain the unequal distribution to multiple monsoon systems that benefited the Konkan coast, Western Ghats, and neighbouring districts, while many interior regions of the state, notably Vidarbha, stayed outside the zone of prolonged rainfall activity.

Rain spell to alleviate

The IMD has stated that the current stretch of widespread heavy rainfall in western Maharashtra is anticipated to subside in the coming days.

On July 25, severe rainfall warnings are restricted to a few districts near the Konkan coast, while majority of the state is expected to get relatively little rainfall. By July 26, severe rain is predicted to be limited to isolated pockets of Konkan, with no serious warnings issued for most interior regions.

The prognosis for July 27 and 28 shows a further decrease in rainfall throughout western Maharashtra, including the Pune area. During this time, weather activity is predicted to move to areas of eastern Maharashtra, where a few districts have been placed on yellow alert for thunderstorms and moderate rainfall.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD, Pune, stated that rainfall intensity in the Pune district is predicted to diminish from tomorrow.