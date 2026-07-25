Telangana Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Across Several Districts
Weather experts are telling people in the Telugu states to be careful. Even though there are no heavy rains today, they warn of danger from lightning strikes and strong, gusty winds.
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Rains in the Telugu states
The southwest monsoon has become active all over India, bringing intense rains. Northern states are seeing record-breaking downpours. States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Assam are facing flood-like situations due to very heavy rains. The Telugu states are also getting good rainfall, though not as heavy. Last week, several districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, saw heavy showers. The rains eased up from July 24, but experts say they will start again today (July 25, Saturday) and get stronger from tomorrow (July 26, Sunday).
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Rains in these Telangana districts today
The Hyderabad Met Centre has forecast light to moderate rains for Telangana today. The sky will be partly cloudy, making the weather cool and pleasant. Specifically, districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad will get some rain. Other districts won't see much rainfall. However, the Met Centre announced that gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow across the state.
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Heavy rains in the last week of July
The Telangana Weather Man has said that the rains will pick up pace from Sunday, July 26. He predicts that East, West, and Central Telangana districts will get lashed by rains. North Telangana districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Weather Man also revealed that these intense rains will continue through the last week of July. This will increase the flow in rivers and streams, and raise water levels in reservoirs and lakes.
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Danger of lightning in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said that several districts in the state will likely get rain today, Saturday, July 25. They have warned people to be alert as lightning could accompany the rains, making it dangerous. The APSDMA revealed that districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Eluru, Krishna, and YSR Kadapa might see light to moderate showers. Officials have warned farmers and labourers to avoid standing under trees and find safe shelter. They also warned that gusty winds could snap power lines, so travellers should be careful.
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Rain havoc across the country.. Godavari in spate
Rain continues to create havoc in several northern and western states. The Nashik region in Maharashtra, in particular, is seeing non-stop heavy downpours. Because of these heavy rains in upstream Maharashtra and other catchment areas, the Godavari river is now swelling in the Telugu states. The water level in reservoirs is rising quickly. Officials have issued an advance warning to people living in the Godavari basin and in the Lanka villages. They are also keeping rescue teams ready to handle any emergency.
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