4 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Danger of lightning in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said that several districts in the state will likely get rain today, Saturday, July 25. They have warned people to be alert as lightning could accompany the rains, making it dangerous. The APSDMA revealed that districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Eluru, Krishna, and YSR Kadapa might see light to moderate showers. Officials have warned farmers and labourers to avoid standing under trees and find safe shelter. They also warned that gusty winds could snap power lines, so travellers should be careful.