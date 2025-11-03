A man impersonated as revenue official and checked in to a five-star hotel in Lucknow where Tripura CM Manik Saha was staying. He confessed to using fake identities to meet influential people. Police have arrested him and launched an investigation.

A man from Bihar, posing as a senior revenue official, used forged identity and luxury vehicle to access a five-star hotel in Lucknow where Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, was staying. He admitted to using fake identities to meet influential people, take photos and exploit them. Police have arrested him and launched an investigation, according to a report published in India Today.

Attempt to meet the Chief Minister

The incident occurred on October 30, when the man identified as Prashant Mohan, a UPSC coach based in Delhi originally from Bihar, reserved a room at the five-star hotel Marriott Hotel Lucknow.

He claimed to be from the Indian Revenue Service and told hotel staff he was a relative of the Lucknow Police Commissioner in order to get access to the hotel and possibly meet the Tripura Chief Minister.

What raised the alarm

Hotel staff became suspicious when they noticed the vehicle used by Prashant had red and blue beacon lights, an unusual feature for a civilian car. During his interaction, his claims and demeanour raised concerns for the security detail of the Tripura Chief Minister and they alerted the police.

By the time the police reached the hotel the next day, Prashant had already checked out, but he was quickly traced and apprehended on the premises after a coordinated search.

During interrogation, he even pretended he was having a heart attack to avoid questioning. He was medically checked at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (Lucknow) where doctors said he was healthy.

His motive and past behaviour

In his partial confession, Prashant admitted that he had a habit of creating fake identities, meeting high-profile people, taking photographs with them and later using those photos in schemes.

Police are now investigating if he had done similar impersonations elsewhere and whether he had accomplices in deceiving hotel staff and guests.

The police have detained Prashant and launched a deeper probe into his background, his network, and the full extent of his impersonation activities.

Security agencies and hotel management are likely to review access protocols, given this incident involving a prominent visiting dignitary. It raises broader questions about how easily someone can gain access to VIP-protected spaces by posing as a government official.