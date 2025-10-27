Delhi Police have arrested a delivery boy for allegedly raping a woman after pretending to be an Army officer. The accused posed as a Lieutenant posted in Kashmir, wore a fake uniform bought online, and spiked the victim's food before assaulting her.

A 27-year-old woman working at Safdarjung Hospital has accused a man of raping her after he befriended her on Instagram by pretending to be an Army Lieutenant. According to police, the accused, identified as Aarav Malik, a resident of Chhatarpur in Delhi, works as a delivery boy for a popular e-commerce company.

Man posed as an Army officer posted in Kashmir

Police said Malik started talking to the woman on Instagram in April this year. Between April 30 and September 27, he kept in regular touch with her through Instagram and WhatsApp. During this time, he introduced himself as an Army officer posted in Kashmir and even sent the woman photos of himself wearing a military uniform to make her believe his story.

Accused spiked food and assaulted the victim

In October, Malik visited the doctor's flat in the Masjid Moth area of south Delhi. Police said he offered her something to eat, which was suspected to have been spiked, and later sexually assaulted her. After the incident, the man fled from the spot.

Case registered and accused arrested

The woman filed a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on October 16. A case was registered under Sections 64(1), 351, 319, and 335 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police later traced Malik to his residence in Chhatarpur and arrested him. During questioning, Malik admitted that he had bought the Army uniform online from a shop in Delhi Cantonment to appear genuine.

Police continue investigation

Police said further investigation is underway to find if Malik had cheated or deceived other women in a similar manner. Officials have also seized his mobile phone and uniform for forensic examination.

