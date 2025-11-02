A social-media post by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims a 600-year-old temple in Kolkata was attacked and the idol of Maa Kali brutally desecrated. The charge has triggered heated reactions online, with gory commentary and political volleys.

On October 31, the Bengal unit of the BJP posted on X that a roughly 600-year-old temple, dedicated to Maa Kali, in Kolkata was attacked, and the idol was 'broken again'. According to the post, the idol was 'desecrated brutally'. The post immediately triggered outrage, strong comments and heated debate online.

Online reactions over the incident

Many users responded angrily to the post of Maa Kali idol's desecration. Some threatened retribution and demanded action, commenting remarks such as 'the culprit must not breathe anymore', 'Kiçk out the Bangladeshis, TMC will automatically fall out of power' and some saying: the culprit must not breathe anymore. Others blamed the state's TMC ruled government for alleged inaction in the matter. On the other hand, sceptical voices questioned the veracity of the claim. One wrote:

"There are no 600 yrs old temple in Bengal you dumbo."

Some on Reddit were fearful and offended but uncertain of what it truly meant, e.g.:

"I mean as a Bengali of course I feel deeply offended but somehow it makes me fear more for the people who did this."

Others argued that if such an incident happened, it might be politically timed ahead of the state assembly elections.

Thus the incident fed a wider politics of accusation and counter-accusation.

The earlier October 22 incident

An earlier idol-desecration case emerged on October 22 in the district of Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, where an idol of Maa Kali in a village temple was found damaged. The BJP accused the TMC government of shielding the culprits. According to the police, the idol was found damaged under Suryanagar gram-panchayat in Kakdwip.

Locals protested by blocking the national highway over the matter.

The police posted on X that 'misinformation' was being spread and that efforts were underway to identify the person(s) behind the mischief. Later, one person was arrested for the Kakdwip incident. One was arrested in Kakdwip for desecrating idol as cops addressed the prison van row.

The BJP's latest allegation (October 31 post) claims a 600-year-old temple in Kolkata was attacked; the temple’s name and verifiable evidence are not publicly confirmed in mainstream reporting.

The police and other authorities have warned about the spread of misinformation in relation to similar incidents.

Unknown/unverified aspects

Whether the specific temple cited in the BJP post indeed exists as '600 years old' or the attack occurred as described.

Full details of the site: where exactly it is in Kolkata, which temple, what damage exactly occurred, and the timeline of police action.

where exactly it is in Kolkata, which temple, what damage exactly occurred, and the timeline of police action. Whether the two incidents (Oct 22 in Kakdwip & Oct 31 claimed temple in Kolkata) are linked or separate.

Who is responsible for the claimed attack, whether it is communal in nature or politically motivated.

Whether the timing of the claim is aligned with election activities (which many users suspect).

West Bengal is heading into assembly elections where the TMC seeks a fourth term and the BJP is mounting a strong challenge. The timing of such allegations can heighten communal or political tensions. Acts of desecration, if true, touch on religious sentiments and can influence public opinion, especially among Hindu voters.