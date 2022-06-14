Delhi to witness rain today; mercury likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature, however, is forecast to be about 43 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature hovering around 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi to witness a cloudy atmosphere with the possibility of light rain or drizzle, as per India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The maximum temperature is forecast to be about 43 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature hovering around 31 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius, and the high temperature was 43.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in the nation's capital was considered poor. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am was 211. The average 24-hour AQI on Monday was 200, which is considered moderate.

For the next three days, the air quality monitoring centre of the union ministry of earth science predicts that the AQI will be in the 'moderate' or 'lower end of moderate' range.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered moderate, 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe.'

The Union ministry of earth science's air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), announced on Tuesday that the air quality index (AQI) improved significantly to the 'lower end of moderate' air quality, with PM10 as the predominant pollutant on Tuesday. PM10 is made up of 76 per cent dust (size > 2.5 micrometres).

Peak wind speeds will likely be 24-30 km/hr till Thursday, generating significant dispersion, and the AQI will most likely be in the 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' range. Strong ventilation by convection is maintained at high temperatures (> 41 degrees Celsius) and mixing layer heights (3-4 kilometres), enhancing air quality.

