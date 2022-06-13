Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi recorded at least 42 degrees Celsius on 25 days this summer, highest since 2012

    On 30 days in 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or higher. According to the statistics, the number of such days was 35 in 2010, the most in the 1951-2022 period. Six such days were reported in the capital last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when just two such days were registered.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) statistics, Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or more on 25 days this summer season, the most such days since 2012.

    This year, summer arrived early in India, with harsh heatwaves scorching sections of the nation in March and April despite sparse rainfall and feeble western disturbances. With a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi had its second warmest April since 1951.

    Also Read | Delhi heatwave likely to fall over weekend; monsoon to hit north India by month end

    This year, the city has had six heatwaves, the deadliest of which occurred in mid-May, when the maximum temperature reached 49 degrees Celsius in certain areas. The most recent heatwave began on June 2nd, with no major western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

    Meanwhile, according to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, the monsoon will arrive in Delhi around the customary date of June 27-28, and that no system is in the works to slow its advance. He predicted that a clear image will emerge in about a week. Last year, the IMD predicted that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi roughly two weeks earlier than usual.

    Also Read | Heatwave returns to Delhi, mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius

    Also Read | IMD issues 'Orange alert' over severe heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
