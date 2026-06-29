Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and administrative negligence, warning that strict action will continue against anyone found guilty.

The Delhi government has suspended seven Health Department officials, including five pharmacists, after an investigation uncovered serious irregularities in the procurement, storage and management of medicines at the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and administrative negligence, warning that strict action will continue against anyone found guilty.

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Seven Officials Suspended After Inquiry

The action follows an internal investigation into the functioning of CPA stores, which allegedly revealed major lapses in the procurement, storage and inventory management of medicines. Based on the findings, five pharmacists and two officials were suspended with immediate effect pending further departmental proceedings.

Government Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said corruption, negligence and administrative irregularities would not be tolerated under any circumstances. She stressed that accountability in public healthcare is essential and that officials responsible for misconduct would face strict disciplinary action.

Probe Focused on Medicine Procurement and Storage

According to the government, the inquiry found alleged irregularities in the procurement, storage, and management of medicines at multiple CPA facilities. Authorities are examining whether established procedures were violated and whether the lapses affected the availability and handling of medicines supplied to government hospitals.

More Action Likely if Further Lapses Surface

Officials said the investigation is continuing and additional action could be taken if more instances of misconduct or negligence come to light. The government has also indicated that disciplinary proceedings will be pursued against those found responsible after the inquiry is completed.

Focus on Transparent Healthcare Administration

The Delhi government said it is strengthening oversight of the healthcare system to ensure transparency in the procurement and distribution of medicines. It reiterated that safeguarding public health requires efficient systems and strict accountability at every level of administration.